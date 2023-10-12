AUS vs SA, ICC World Cup: Umpiring steals spotlight in Australia’s drubbing by South Africa

Australia’s biggest defeat in World Cup history was marred by two third-umpire decisions that didn’t go in favour of Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis.
Smith was adjudged leg-before-wicket on review after ball-tracking showed the ball was going on to hit leg-stump even though at first it, it looked like it would miss the stump.
“I was looking at the screen and I actually said to Joel [Wilson] (of of the on-field umpires), ‘good decision’. Because from front-on, it just looked like it was going down leg straightaway. I felt like the angle was pushing down leg,” Labuschagne said after the match.
Meanwhile, the bowler on that occasion, Kagiso Rabada, also said that he was expecting an ‘umpire’s call’ outcome of the review.
“I was hoping for ‘umpires call’. I felt as if it just skidded through and didn’t really bounce much... The technology favoured us today, but I thought it was close. I don’t think it was as obvious as ‘missing’,” Rabada said.
RELATED: AUS vs SA: South Africa hands Australia its biggest ODI World Cup loss
Marcus Stoinis was also the subject of a controversial decision when he was adjudged caught behind on review because his bottom hand was touching the top hand, off which the ball went to the keeper.
Labuschagne revealed that Stoinis and he asked the on-field umpires whether they had checked the side-on angle, which would have given a clearer picture, and that even from the front-on view, he felt there was daylight between the two gloves and the bat handle.
“I initially thought it hit his thigh pad and my teammates around me felt that they heard a woody sound. Stoinis didn’t look so convincing. I think he looked as if he felt he had touched it,” Rabada, who also dismissed Stoinis, said.
