AUS vs SA, ICC World Cup: Umpiring steals spotlight in Australia’s drubbing by South Africa

Australia’s biggest defeat in World Cup history was marred by two third-umpire decisions that didn’t go in favour of Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis.

Smith was adjudged leg-before-wicket on review after ball-tracking showed the ball was going on to hit leg-stump even though at first it, it looked like it would miss the stump.

“I was looking at the screen and I actually said to Joel [Wilson] (of of the on-field umpires), ‘good decision’. Because from front-on, it just looked like it was going down leg straightaway. I felt like the angle was pushing down leg,” Labuschagne said after the match.

Wait, what?: A surprised Steve Smith walks back after being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada of South Africa at the Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Sandeep Saxena

Meanwhile, the bowler on that occasion, Kagiso Rabada, also said that he was expecting an ‘umpire’s call’ outcome of the review.

“I was hoping for ‘umpires call’. I felt as if it just skidded through and didn’t really bounce much... The technology favoured us today, but I thought it was close. I don’t think it was as obvious as ‘missing’,” Rabada said.

RELATED: AUS vs SA: South Africa hands Australia its biggest ODI World Cup loss

Marcus Stoinis was also the subject of a controversial decision when he was adjudged caught behind on review because his bottom hand was touching the top hand, off which the ball went to the keeper.

Stunned Stoinis: Australias Michelle Stoinis talks to umpire while walking back, being dismissed on third umpire decision against South Africa. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Sandeep Saxena

Labuschagne revealed that Stoinis and he asked the on-field umpires whether they had checked the side-on angle, which would have given a clearer picture, and that even from the front-on view, he felt there was daylight between the two gloves and the bat handle.

“I initially thought it hit his thigh pad and my teammates around me felt that they heard a woody sound. Stoinis didn’t look so convincing. I think he looked as if he felt he had touched it,” Rabada, who also dismissed Stoinis, said.