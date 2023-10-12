MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs SA, ICC World Cup: Umpiring steals spotlight in Australia’s drubbing by South Africa

Two of Australia’s dismissals, of Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis, were questionable umpiring calls as South Africa beat the five-time men’s ODI World Cup winner by 134 runs.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 23:15 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Stoinis (left) was subject of a controversial decision when he was adjudged caught behind on review because his bottom hand was touching the top hand, off which the ball went to the keeper.
Stoinis (left) was subject of a controversial decision when he was adjudged caught behind on review because his bottom hand was touching the top hand, off which the ball went to the keeper. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Stoinis (left) was subject of a controversial decision when he was adjudged caught behind on review because his bottom hand was touching the top hand, off which the ball went to the keeper. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s biggest defeat in World Cup history was marred by two third-umpire decisions that didn’t go in favour of Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis.

Smith was adjudged leg-before-wicket on review after ball-tracking showed the ball was going on to hit leg-stump even though at first it, it looked like it would miss the stump.

“I was looking at the screen and I actually said to Joel [Wilson] (of of the on-field umpires), ‘good decision’. Because from front-on, it just looked like it was going down leg straightaway. I felt like the angle was pushing down leg,” Labuschagne said after the match.

Wait, what?: A surprised Steve Smith walks back after being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada of South Africa at the Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow.
Wait, what?: A surprised Steve Smith walks back after being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada of South Africa at the Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Sandeep Saxena
Wait, what?: A surprised Steve Smith walks back after being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada of South Africa at the Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Sandeep Saxena

Meanwhile, the bowler on that occasion, Kagiso Rabada, also said that he was expecting an ‘umpire’s call’ outcome of the review.

“I was hoping for ‘umpires call’. I felt as if it just skidded through and didn’t really bounce much... The technology favoured us today, but I thought it was close. I don’t think it was as obvious as ‘missing’,” Rabada said.

RELATED: AUS vs SA: South Africa hands Australia its biggest ODI World Cup loss

Marcus Stoinis was also the subject of a controversial decision when he was adjudged caught behind on review because his bottom hand was touching the top hand, off which the ball went to the keeper.

Stunned Stoinis: Australias Michelle Stoinis talks to umpire while walking back, being dismissed on third umpire decision against South Africa.
Stunned Stoinis: Australias Michelle Stoinis talks to umpire while walking back, being dismissed on third umpire decision against South Africa. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Sandeep Saxena
Stunned Stoinis: Australias Michelle Stoinis talks to umpire while walking back, being dismissed on third umpire decision against South Africa. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Sandeep Saxena

Labuschagne revealed that Stoinis and he asked the on-field umpires whether they had checked the side-on angle, which would have given a clearer picture, and that even from the front-on view, he felt there was daylight between the two gloves and the bat handle.

“I initially thought it hit his thigh pad and my teammates around me felt that they heard a woody sound. Stoinis didn’t look so convincing. I think he looked as if he felt he had touched it,” Rabada, who also dismissed Stoinis, said.

