Australia vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Toss delayed due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram; streaming updates

AUS vs NED LIVE Score, ODI World Cup warm-up: Follow for all the latest updates from the World Cup warm-up match between Australia and Netherlands from Thiruvananthapuram.

Updated : Sep 30, 2023 13:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s captain Pat Cummins.
Australia’s captain Pat Cummins. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Thiruvanathapuram weather (rain) in focus

1:10 PM IST

AUS vs NED ODI WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFO

The ODI World Cup warm-up match between Australia and Netherlands will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Saturday, September 30.

SQUADS

Netherlands  Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Colin Ackermann, Saqib Zulfiqar, Bas de Leede

Australia  Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Sean Abbott

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
