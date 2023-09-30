Australia vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Toss delayed due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram; streaming updates

Thiruvanathapuram weather (rain) in focus
AUS vs NED ODI WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFO
The ODI World Cup warm-up match between Australia and Netherlands will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Saturday, September 30.
SQUADS
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Colin Ackermann, Saqib Zulfiqar, Bas de Leede
Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Sean Abbott
