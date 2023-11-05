MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Skipper Mendis says, Sri Lanka wants to forget India defeat ahead of Bangladesh clash 

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said the team was disappointed with its campaign and asked for introspection.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 23:03 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis (m) walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by India’s Mohammed Siraj REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis (m) walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by India’s Mohammed Siraj REUTERS/Adnan Abidi | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis (m) walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by India’s Mohammed Siraj REUTERS/Adnan Abidi | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis admitted it was hard to not think about the 302-run thrashing to India in the last match but wants his team to put that disappointment behind ahead of Monday’s clash against Bangladesh.

“When we actually talk about the previous match, I feel very sad about it,” Mendis said here on Sunday. “That’s why it is hard for us to stay thinking about that previous match. We still have two more matches in this tournament.”

The 28-year-old expressed hope as he looks ahead to last two matches of the campaign. “We have identified our shortcomings as a team, and now our focus is on the upcoming matches,” he added. 

“We want to forget about that match as soon as possible. But it is not a match that can be easily forgotten. We should always try to prepare ourselves for the next two matches without thinking about that match,” explained Mendis while speaking about the psychological impact of the last match. 

Mendis is happy with the way left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka and batter Sadeera Samarawickrama have fared. “Dilshan Madushanka has been performing exceptionally well, particularly in his bowling,” he said. “His standout performance in the Asia Cup 20-20 is noteworthy. It is really good that a fast bowler comes to India and bowls well like that.

READ MORE: BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eyes Champions Trophy spot against Bangladesh

“Similarly, Sadeera Samarawickrama has showcased his talents, although he didn’t have much playing time due to his absence from the team for the past three-four years. He has an idea of what his role is. I am very happy that he is doing it that way.”

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said the team was disappointed with its campaign and asked for introspection. “I take responsibility as well as anyone in the group,” he said. 

“We didn’t play our best cricket but the thing is nothing has changed from the first game to now. Only [what] has changed is what’s going through between our ears. 

“Our skills haven’t gone anywhere. So, I think we put ourselves down by having high expectations. We haven’t played our best cricket or what we were capable of or we played before coming into the World Cup. So, in that sense, we need to look in the mirror and see what went wrong,” he concluded.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Bangladesh /

Kusal Mendis /

Dilshan Madushanka /

Sadeera Samarawickrama /

Chandika Hathurusingha

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammed Shami fills the Hardik Pandya hole after all-rounder ruled out with ankle injury
    Satish Acharya
  2. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 Live Updates: Verstappen leads ahead of Norris and Alonso; Leclerc crashes on formation lap
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24, Full points table after Chennaiyin vs FC Goa: Goa goes top after big win; KBFC drops to second
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE Women Grand Prix: Vaishali beats Zhongyi Tan, qualifies for Candidates 2024
    PTI
  5. Tamirat Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race; Hellen Obiri takes women’s title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Skipper Mendis says, Sri Lanka wants to forget India defeat ahead of Bangladesh clash 
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Team India taking it one match at a time, says Jadeja after emphatic South Africa win
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: South Africa can turn the tables on India in the knockouts, believes coach Rob Walter
    Santadeep Dey
  4. BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eyes Champions Trophy spot against Bangladesh
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Virat Kohli paints Eden blue with 49th ODI century on his birthday, equals Tendulkar’s tally
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammed Shami fills the Hardik Pandya hole after all-rounder ruled out with ankle injury
    Satish Acharya
  2. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 Live Updates: Verstappen leads ahead of Norris and Alonso; Leclerc crashes on formation lap
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24, Full points table after Chennaiyin vs FC Goa: Goa goes top after big win; KBFC drops to second
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE Women Grand Prix: Vaishali beats Zhongyi Tan, qualifies for Candidates 2024
    PTI
  5. Tamirat Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race; Hellen Obiri takes women’s title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment