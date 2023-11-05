IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Team India taking it one match at a time, says Jadeja after emphatic South Africa win

Ever the live-wire on the field, Ravindra Jadeja is equally sparkling in press conferences. The all-rounder was obviously a happy man after scoring handy runs and grabbing a five-for against South Africa, all vital contributions towards India’s emphatic triumph in the World Cup game at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

“There has been a nice rhythm over the last few matches. I have scored runs, I have got wickets and all this is part of the team’s momentum. When you perform well and the team wins, then it gives you the ultimate satisfaction,” Jadeja told the media.

The recurring query about remaining unbeaten was tossed up and Jadeja fell back on the team’s mantra: one match at a time. “We are just looking at the immediate match. Yes there are the knock-outs ahead and it would be nice if we could keep winning. But for now we are looking at our next match,” he said.

When asked how for a moment if he was the captain, how would he appraise his own performance, Jadeja quipped: “It is difficult yaar, last match I did try to think like a captain, but it didn’t work. I am happy batting, bowling and fielding, and in contributing to the team’s success.”

And what about the birthday boy Virat Kohli? “Well every day we wear the Indian jersey, it is like a birthday only, because not many get this chance. As for Virat, we are glad he is scoring runs, making his birthday even more special, and the more records he equals or breaks it is better for the team. The timing is also good as he is doing all this in the current World Cup,” Jadeja said.