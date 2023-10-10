ENG vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh fined for slow over rate in match against England

Bangladesh has been fined 5 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in a league match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, 10 October 2023.
Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Shakib Al Hasan’s side was ruled to be 1 over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Shakib Al Hasan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Paul Wilson, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena leveled the charge.
