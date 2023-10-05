MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NZ head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: England vs New Zealand full list of results from 1975 to 2019

Finalists of the 2019 edition, England and New Zealand have faced each other at the ODI World Cup since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1975.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 08:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chris Woakes of England offers his support tp Martin Guptill of New Zealand after the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s.
Chris Woakes of England offers his support tp Martin Guptill of New Zealand after the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Chris Woakes of England offers his support tp Martin Guptill of New Zealand after the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's.

England and New Zealand will kickstart the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

ALSO READ | ICC World Cup 2023: Youngest and oldest squads and players in the tournament

Finalists of the 2019 edition, England and New Zealand have faced each other at the ODI World Cup since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1975.

Out of the 12 editions of the World Cup held so far, the two teams have not met only on four occasions - 1987, 1999, 2003 and 2011. Interestingly, the two teams had also faced off in the opening match of the 1996 World Cup in Ahmedabad.

ENG VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUP
Matches played: 10
England won: 4
New Zealand won: 5
Tied: 1
Last result: Match tied
Last five results: ENG won - 1; NZ won - 3; Tied - 1

Thursday will also mark the third time England and New Zealand will feature in the first match of an edition of the ODI World Cup. Previously, they have kickstarted proceedings in 1983 and 1996.

The final in 2019 was the second time England and New Zealand were facing each other in a knockout game of the ODI World Cup. They had played the first semifinal of the 1979 World Cup.

ENG VS NZ - FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS
1975: England won by 80 runs (Nottingham)
1979: England won by nine runs (Manchester)
1983: England won by 106 runs (The Oval)
1983: New Zealand won by two wickets (Birmingham)
1992: New Zealand won by seven wickets (Wellington)
1996: New Zealand won by 11 runs (Ahmedabad)
2007: New Zealand won by six wickets (Gros Islet)
2015: New Zealand won by eight wickets (Wellington)
2019: England won by 199 runs (Chester-le-Street)
2019: Tied (Lord’s)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS NZ ODI WORLD CUPS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Martin Crowe (NZ) 3 190 95.00 79.49 97
Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 2 142 71.00 92.20 106
Graeme Hick (ENG) 2 141 70.50 81.97 85

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS NZ ODI WORLD CUPS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average Best
Tim Southee (NZ) 2 8 5.72 12.87 7/33
Bob Willis (ENG) 3 7 2.96 13.14 4/42
Richard Hadlee (NZ) 4 6 3.39 26.00 3/32

