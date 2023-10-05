ENG vs NZ head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: England vs New Zealand full list of results from 1975 to 2019

England and New Zealand will kickstart the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Finalists of the 2019 edition, England and New Zealand have faced each other at the ODI World Cup since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1975.

Out of the 12 editions of the World Cup held so far, the two teams have not met only on four occasions - 1987, 1999, 2003 and 2011. Interestingly, the two teams had also faced off in the opening match of the 1996 World Cup in Ahmedabad.

ENG VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUP Matches played: 10 England won: 4 New Zealand won: 5 Tied: 1 Last result: Match tied Last five results: ENG won - 1; NZ won - 3; Tied - 1

Thursday will also mark the third time England and New Zealand will feature in the first match of an edition of the ODI World Cup. Previously, they have kickstarted proceedings in 1983 and 1996.

The final in 2019 was the second time England and New Zealand were facing each other in a knockout game of the ODI World Cup. They had played the first semifinal of the 1979 World Cup.

ENG VS NZ - FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS 1975: England won by 80 runs (Nottingham) 1979: England won by nine runs (Manchester) 1983: England won by 106 runs (The Oval) 1983: New Zealand won by two wickets (Birmingham) 1992: New Zealand won by seven wickets (Wellington) 1996: New Zealand won by 11 runs (Ahmedabad) 2007: New Zealand won by six wickets (Gros Islet) 2015: New Zealand won by eight wickets (Wellington) 2019: England won by 199 runs (Chester-le-Street) 2019: Tied (Lord’s)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS NZ ODI WORLD CUPS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Martin Crowe (NZ) 3 190 95.00 79.49 97 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 2 142 71.00 92.20 106 Graeme Hick (ENG) 2 141 70.50 81.97 85

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS NZ ODI WORLD CUPS