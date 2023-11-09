Fastest fifties in ODI World Cup 2023: Kusal Perera smashes 22-ball half-century in NZ vs SL match

Opener Kusal Perera smashed the fastest half-century of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 during Sri Lanka’s match against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The left-hander reached his fifty off 22 balls and also scored the joint-second fastest half-century by a Sri Lankan in World Cup history. Angelow Mathews’ 20-ball fifty against Scotland in 2015 is the fastest by a Sri Lankan. Dinesh Chandimal is the other Sri Lankan to score a 22-ball World Cup fifty.

Perera was eventually dismissed by Lockie Ferguson for a 28-ball 51, which included nine fours and two sixes.

Before Perera’s knock on Thursday, Australia’s Travis Head and Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis held the record for the fastest fifties in the ongoing tournament. They scored their fifties off 25 balls against New Zealand and South Africa, respectively.

Fastest fifties in ODI World Cup 2023

22 balls - Kusal Perera (SL) vs New Zealand, Bengaluru

25 balls -Travis Head (AUS) vs New Zealand, Dharamsala

25 balls - Kusal Mendis (SL) vs South Africa, Delhi

Fastest fifties in all ODI World Cups