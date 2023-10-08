MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS: Kohli, Rahul symphony helps India upstage Australia in ICC World Cup 2023 campaign opener

Virat Kohli, the zen-master of the uphill pursuit, found a fine ally in ‘Man-of-the-Match’ KL Rahul as the Men in Blue upstaged Australia by six wickets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 21:52 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Kohli (left) and Rahul’s partnership found deep roots and calmed nerves in the Indian dressing room.
Kohli (left) and Rahul’s partnership found deep roots and calmed nerves in the Indian dressing room. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Kohli (left) and Rahul’s partnership found deep roots and calmed nerves in the Indian dressing room. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

A pulsating Sunday night oscillating between agony and ecstasy, finally culminated with India commencing its World Cup campaign on a winning note.

Virat Kohli, the zen-master of the uphill pursuit, found a fine ally in ‘Man-of-the-Match’ KL Rahul as the Men in Blue survived a nervous two for three wickets stage to upstage Australia here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. India won by six wickets, posting 201 for four in 41.2 overs.

HIGHLIGHTS

Pursuing Australia’s 199, India’s chase suffered an early stutter when Ishan Kishan attempted an extravagant drive against Mitchell Starc and edged behind. Skipper Rohit Sharma departed in the next over with Josh Hazlewood darting one back in to ruffle the pad. The horrors continued as Shreyas Iyer needlessly tried to drill one over the inner circle and Hazlewood leapt in delight.

Kohli thankfully avoided his colleagues’ dirge of ducks, watching the ball closely, leaving on time, defending well and not averse to slap one past Hazlewood for four. A sliver of fortune glimmered when a charging Mitchell Marsh dropped a skier from Kohli after the batter miscued a hook against Hazlewood.

On 12 then, Kohli later whipped two fours off Cameron Green. Rahul too cut and drove Adam Zampa for three fours in the leg-spinner’s first over.

The partnership found deep roots and calmed nerves in the Indian dressing room. Australian skipper Pat Cummins ran in hard and tried to hustle the duo but barring the odd play-and-miss, he too was countered.

Kohli and Rahul got to their respective fifties before the former perished to Hazlewood with a tired pull. Kohli’s 85 (116b, 6x4) and his 165-run fourth-wicket partnership with Rahul (97 n.o., 115b, 8x4, 2x6) ensured that India got past the winning line with Hardik Pandya too adding his flourish with some big hits.

FULL SCORECARD

Earlier, a sweltering hot afternoon was no deterrent for the fans and while their sea of blue swept into the venue, a few yellow streaks were visible due to some vacant seats of the same colour. David Warner and Marsh strode out and the latter succumbed early, twitching outside the off-stump for Jasprit Bumrah to induce the edge which a diving Kohli caught at first slip. The old guard of Warner and Steve Smith soon combined well for a 69-run second-wicket partnership.

Warner drove and pulled while Smith found his spots. But against the run of play, Warner (41) lobbed one straight back to spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Marnus Labuschagne linked up with Smith (46) for a brief alliance that ended once Ravindra Jadeja pinned the latter to the crease and got the ball to turn just a shade and rattle the stumps. It proved to be a stunning appetiser as Jadeja soon dismissed Labuschagne and Alex Carey.

At 119 for five in 30 overs, Australia suffocated under the ‘strangle by spin’ as Kuldeep and R. Ashwin struck in tandem. Kuldeep castled Glenn Maxwell and despite the rare big shot, the tail wilted and India eventually owned the night.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Virat Kohli /

KL Rahul /

Ishan Kishan /

Rohit Sharma /

Adam Zampa /

Pat Cummins /

Jasprit Bumrah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: Kohli, Rahul symphony helps India upstage Australia in ICC World Cup 2023 campaign opener
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. China Open Final: Swiatek hails ‘really big’ victory against Liudmila Samsonova 
    AFP
  3. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s run chase record during India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, World Cup 2023: Rahul 97, Kohli 85 lead IND to six-wicket win in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 most runs: Full list of top run-scorers after IND vs AUS match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s run chase record during India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 most runs: Full list of top run-scorers after IND vs AUS match
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest teams standings updated after IND vs AUS match
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS: Kohli, Rahul symphony helps India upstage Australia in ICC World Cup 2023 campaign opener
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia loses first WC opening match since 1992
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: Kohli, Rahul symphony helps India upstage Australia in ICC World Cup 2023 campaign opener
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. China Open Final: Swiatek hails ‘really big’ victory against Liudmila Samsonova 
    AFP
  3. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s run chase record during India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, World Cup 2023: Rahul 97, Kohli 85 lead IND to six-wicket win in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 most runs: Full list of top run-scorers after IND vs AUS match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment