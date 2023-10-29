IND vs ENG: England 129 all out, records lowest ODI World Cup total against India in Lucknow

England recorded its lowest-ever World Cup total against India during their match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 230-run target, England was bundled out for a paltry 129 with Mohammad Shami (4/22) and Jasprit Bumrah rattling the top-order with five wickets.

Its previous lowest (168) against India came in a 82-run defeat in the 2003 World Cup.

Jos Buttler’s men had previously been bowled out for 110 at the Oval in 2022, courtesy of a six-wicket haul from Bumrah. India went onto win the match by nine wickets.

The defending champion also suffered its worst-ever start in a World Cup PowerPlay, after being reduced to 40 for four in 10 overs