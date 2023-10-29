MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG: England 129 all out, records lowest ODI World Cup total against India in Lucknow

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup 2023: Chasing a modest 230-run target, England was bundled out for a paltry 129 with Mohammad Shami (4/22) and Jasprit Bumrah rattling the top-order with five wickets.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 21:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Moeen Ali.
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Moeen Ali. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Moeen Ali. | Photo Credit: AP

England recorded its lowest-ever World Cup total against India during their match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 230-run target, England was bundled out for a paltry 129 with Mohammad Shami (4/22) and Jasprit Bumrah rattling the top-order with five wickets.

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table after IND vs ENG: India records sixth win; England at bottom

Its previous lowest (168) against India came in a 82-run defeat in the 2003 World Cup.

Jos Buttler’s men had previously been bowled out for 110 at the Oval in 2022, courtesy of a six-wicket haul from Bumrah. India went onto win the match by nine wickets.

The defending champion also suffered its worst-ever start in a World Cup PowerPlay, after being reduced to 40 for four in 10 overs

Related Topics

India vs England /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

