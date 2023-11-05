India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in an ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday to keep its winning streak in the tournament intact.
The match saw India batting star Virat Kohli smash his 49th ODI hundred and equal the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s tally as the Proteas fell to their lowest World Cup total and heaviest defeat.
Here are all the records set and broken during the match:
- Virat Kohli (49) equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries
- Kohli became the second batter, after Tendulkar (6976), to score 6000 runs in ODIs in India
- Kohli became the third Indian, after Rohit Sharma and Tendulkar, to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup
- Kohli (1573) overtook Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (1532) to become the third highest run-scorer in World Cup history
- Kohli became the second Indian, after Tendulkar, and fourth overall to score more than 1500 runs at the World Cup
- Kohli is the third batter, after Mitchell Marsh and Ross Taylor, to score an ODI World Cup century on birthday, and seventh in the format (Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Vinod Kambli, Tom Latham, Marsh and Taylor)
- Quinton de Kock became the fourth South African batter to score 1000 career World Cup runs
- Marco Jansen (94 runs in 9.4 overs) registered the most expensive bowling figures for a South African in a World Cup
- South Africa recorded its worst bowling PowerPlay (91 for one) and worst batting PowerPlay (35 for three) performance of World Cup 2023
- Rohit equalled South Africa’s AB de Villiers for hitting the most ODI sixes in a calendar year (58)
- South Africa (83) recorded its lowest World Cup total, and its joint-second lowest in the format
- South Africa’s 243-run defeat is its biggest defeat in World Cups and in the format
- Ravindra Jadeja became only the second Indian spinner, after Yuvraj Singh (5/31 vs Ireland in 2011), to take a five-wicket haul in the ODI World Cup
- India (8) equalled its longest winning streak in a single edition of the ODI World Cup
- This is the first time South Africa failed to hit any sixes in an ODI match
