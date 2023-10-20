MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Shanto calls Kohli ‘wide’ delivery unintentional, blames poor batting for loss

Shanto clarified that a wide delivery attempted by Bangladesh with India number three Virat Kohli stranded in the nineties was “unintentional”.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 00:23 IST , Pune - 2 MINS READ

Lalith Kalidas
Lalith Kalidas
While a good opening stand and a fighting finish from the lower order helped Bangladesh to 256/8, skipper Shanto cited a poor batting show in the middle overs from the middle order for Bangladesh’s loss against India in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.
While a good opening stand and a fighting finish from the lower order helped Bangladesh to 256/8, skipper Shanto cited a poor batting show in the middle overs from the middle order for Bangladesh’s loss against India in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu
infoIcon

While a good opening stand and a fighting finish from the lower order helped Bangladesh to 256/8, skipper Shanto cited a poor batting show in the middle overs from the middle order for Bangladesh’s loss against India in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu

Stand-in Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto lamented a woeful middle-overs batting performance after a seven-wicket defeat to India in the ODI World Cup at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Opting to bat on a belter, Shanto’s side was aided by its best-ever opening stand at the World Cup – an 88-ball association for 93 runs between Litton Das and young opener Tanzid Hasan. Despite losing the services of Hardik Pandya to injury, India quickly clawed back by dismantling the Bangladesh top four within the next 13 overs. The Tigers eventually finished on 256 for eight after a brief support from the lower-order.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN: Kohli ton continues India’s pursuit of happiness with win against Bangladesh at ICC World Cup 2023

Number three Shanto, trapped leg-before on eight by Ravindra Jadeja, also said he expected at least one of the openers to convert their half-centuries into a big score and prevent a slowdown after the first PowerPlay.

“I think we could not bat well in the middle overs. It would have been a different ball game if the openers batted a bit longer. A couple of wickets were soft dismissals. The wicket was good, but the batters failed to take responsibility,” he said after stepping up as captain in place of an injured Shakib Al Hasan.

Shanto clarified that a wide delivery attempted by Bangladesh with India number three Virat Kohli stranded in the nineties was “unintentional”. Kohli eventually claimed the match and his 48th ODI century with a six against left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed in the 42nd over.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India /

Bangladesh /

Ravindra Jadeja /

Najmul Hossain Shanto /

Shakib Al Hasan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Shanto calls Kohli ‘wide’ delivery unintentional, blames poor batting for loss
    Lalith Kalidas
  2. Formula One drivers risk million euro fines after rule change
    Reuters
  3. Harden skips 76ers practice for second day over dispute with the franchise, Coach Nurse says ‘unlikely’ he’ll play in preseason finale
    AP
  4. NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets eyes repeat from the West as revamped Celtics and Bucks favoured in East this season
    AP
  5. IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill exudes confidence with fifty against Bangladesh
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Shanto calls Kohli ‘wide’ delivery unintentional, blames poor batting for loss
    Lalith Kalidas
  2. IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill exudes confidence with fifty against Bangladesh
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Traffic jams, queues and lack of volunteers: Return of ODI World Cup exposes room for improvement in Pune
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IND vs BAN: Kohli ton continues India’s pursuit of happiness with win against Bangladesh at ICC World Cup 2023
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. IND vs BAN: Why did umpire Richard Kettleborough not adjudge Nasum Ahmed’s delivery to Virat Kohli wide?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Shanto calls Kohli ‘wide’ delivery unintentional, blames poor batting for loss
    Lalith Kalidas
  2. Formula One drivers risk million euro fines after rule change
    Reuters
  3. Harden skips 76ers practice for second day over dispute with the franchise, Coach Nurse says ‘unlikely’ he’ll play in preseason finale
    AP
  4. NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets eyes repeat from the West as revamped Celtics and Bucks favoured in East this season
    AP
  5. IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill exudes confidence with fifty against Bangladesh
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment