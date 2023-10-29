India vs England Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs ENG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India and England will take on each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in an ICC World Cup 2023 match on Sunday.

India will aim to continue its winning run while England eyes its second win in six games. While India stands with five wins in as many games, England is at the bottom with two points.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs Pakistan:

INDIA vs ENGLAND PREDICTED LINEUPS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj/Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

ENGLAND: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone/Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

INDIA VS ENGLAND DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (vc), Ben Stokes All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, David Willey Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammad Shami, Adil Rashid Team composition: IND 6-5 ENG | Credits left:8.5

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

ENGLAND: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson