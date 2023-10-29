MagazineBuy Print

India vs England Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs ENG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs ENG Prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI and squads for the WC match between India and England.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 08:32 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohili and Shubman Gill during a practice session in Lucknow.
India’s Virat Kohili and Shubman Gill during a practice session in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohili and Shubman Gill during a practice session in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

India and England will take on each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in an ICC World Cup 2023 match on Sunday.

India will aim to continue its winning run while England eyes its second win in six games. While India stands with five wins in as many games, England is at the bottom with two points.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs Pakistan:

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: India, looking to extend winning run, faces bruised and battered England

INDIA vs ENGLAND PREDICTED LINEUPS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj/Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

ENGLAND: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone/Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

INDIA VS ENGLAND DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul
Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (vc), Ben Stokes
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, David Willey
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammad Shami, Adil Rashid
Team composition: IND 6-5 ENG | Credits left:8.5

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

ENGLAND: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India /

India vs Pakistan

  India vs England Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs ENG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  ODI World Cup 2023: England batters need to take the right options, says coach Trescothick ahead of India clash
Pranay Rajiv
    Pranay Rajiv
  Reims edges past Lorient 1-0 to move into fourth spot in French league
AP
    AP
  Rugby World Cup 2023: South Africa makes history with record fourth title, beats New Zealand in the final
AP
    AP
  India vs England LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match today?
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  India vs England Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs ENG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  India vs England LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match today?
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  ODI World Cup 2023: It was cool to see the crowd chant my name on multiple occasions, says Rachin Ravindra
Dhruva Prasad
    Dhruva Prasad
  IND vs ENG head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: India vs England stats, most runs, wickets
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  IND vs ENG head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: India vs England WC results, batting and bowling records
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
