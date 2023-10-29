India vs England LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match today?

India and England will take on each other in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Sunday.

India will look to continue its winning streak while England eyes crucial two points to stay in contention for the semifinal.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs England ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, October 29.

What time will IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The India vs England ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where can one watch IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.