India will take on New Zealand in its next ICC ODI World Cup league match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.
Both teams are yet to lose a match in this edition, winning eight points each with New Zealand on top of the table courtesy its superior Net Run Rate (NRR).
Here is a look at the probable playing XIs for both teams.
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND - PROBABLE PLAYING XI
INDIA - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.
NEW ZEALAND - Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
IND vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
THE SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin.
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match today?
- IND vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets
- IND vs NZ head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs New Zealand WC results and records
- UFC 294: Makhachev KOs Volkanovski to retain lightweight belt
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE