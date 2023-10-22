India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India will take on New Zealand in its next ICC ODI World Cup league match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Both teams are yet to lose a match in this edition, winning eight points each with New Zealand on top of the table courtesy its superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Here is a look at the probable playing XIs for both teams.

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND - PROBABLE PLAYING XI

INDIA - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.

NEW ZEALAND - Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Devon Conway All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Matt Henry

THE SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin.

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee.