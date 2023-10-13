MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

NZ vs BAN, Prediction ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI and squads for the WC match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 07:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner.
New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand and Bangladesh will take on each other in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.

ALSO READ
New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN match today?

NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH PREDICTED LINEUPS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson/Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

BANGLADESH: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

NEW ZEALAND VS BANGLADESH DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: Tom Latham, Litton Das, Devon Conway (c)
Batters: Kane Williamson, Najmul Hossain Shanto
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner (vc), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Mustafizur Rahman
Team composition: NZ 6-5 NED | Credits left: 9.5

SQUADS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

ALSO READ
NZ vs BAN: Williamson set to begin ODI World Cup 2023 journey against Bangladesh, on return from injury

BANGLADESH: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
