New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

New Zealand and Bangladesh will take on each other in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.

NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH PREDICTED LINEUPS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson/Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

BANGLADESH: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

NEW ZEALAND VS BANGLADESH DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: Tom Latham, Litton Das, Devon Conway (c) Batters: Kane Williamson, Najmul Hossain Shanto All-rounders: Mitchell Santner (vc), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bowlers: Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Mustafizur Rahman Team composition: NZ 6-5 NED | Credits left: 9.5

SQUADS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

BANGLADESH: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah