New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN match today?

NZ vs BAN LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match today?

Published : Oct 13, 2023 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. | Photo Credit: PTI
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand faces Bangladesh in its opening ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

ALSO READ
NZ vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Williamson and the Kiwis up for the spin challenge?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will NZ vs BAN World Cup match be played?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 13.

What time will NZ vs BAN World Cup match begin?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will NZ vs BAN World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

ALSO READ
Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

Which TV channel will broadcast NZ vs BAN World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of NZ vs BAN World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee
BANGLADESH
 Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah

