New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN match today?

New Zealand faces Bangladesh in its opening ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will NZ vs BAN World Cup match be played?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 13.

What time will NZ vs BAN World Cup match begin?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will NZ vs BAN World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast NZ vs BAN World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of NZ vs BAN World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.