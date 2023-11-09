MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023: Get all the predictions, fantasy team picks and predicted playing XIs for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 08:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra during a training session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra during a training session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra during a training session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face off in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

While the Kiwis will hope to secure a semifinal berth, the Lankans will eye a Champions Trophy 2025 spot by trying to finish in the top eight.

New Zealand plundered 401 runs in 50 overs at the same venue against Pakistan before Fakhar Zaman’s heroics proved too good for the Black Caps in a rain-curtailed game. On Thursday, the Kiwi batters will hope for another strong performance with the bat.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, bowled England out for a paltry 156 at this venue and went on to easily chase down the target with eight wickets in hand and almost 25 overs to spare.

Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams ahead of the match:

NEW ZEALAND VS SRI LANKA PREDICTED XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c) (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

NZ VS SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKET-KEEPERS
Devon Conway, Sadeera Samarawickrama
BATTERS
Kane Williamson (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Charith Asalanka
ALL-ROUNDERS
Rachin Ravindra (c), Mitchell Santner, Angelo Mathews, Glenn Phillips
BOWLERS
Dilshan Madushanka, Trent Boult
Team Composition: NZ 7:4 SL Credits Left: 9.5
THE SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Will Young.
SRI LANKA
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk) (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage.

