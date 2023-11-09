New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face off in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
While the Kiwis will hope to secure a semifinal berth, the Lankans will eye a Champions Trophy 2025 spot by trying to finish in the top eight.
New Zealand plundered 401 runs in 50 overs at the same venue against Pakistan before Fakhar Zaman’s heroics proved too good for the Black Caps in a rain-curtailed game. On Thursday, the Kiwi batters will hope for another strong performance with the bat.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, bowled England out for a paltry 156 at this venue and went on to easily chase down the target with eight wickets in hand and almost 25 overs to spare.
Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams ahead of the match:
NEW ZEALAND VS SRI LANKA PREDICTED XI
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c) (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
NZ VS SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKET-KEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND
SRI LANKA
Latest on Sportstar
- NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- Saka stars as Arsenal beats Sevilla 2-0 in Champions League; PSV edges Lens
- Real Madrid eases past Braga, qualifies for Champions League knockouts; Union ends losing streak
- Late Harry Kane double-goal sends Bayern Munich past Galatasaray and into the Champions League Round of 16
- Meg Lanning announces international retirement, to continue playing league cricket
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE