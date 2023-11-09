NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face off in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

While the Kiwis will hope to secure a semifinal berth, the Lankans will eye a Champions Trophy 2025 spot by trying to finish in the top eight.

New Zealand plundered 401 runs in 50 overs at the same venue against Pakistan before Fakhar Zaman’s heroics proved too good for the Black Caps in a rain-curtailed game. On Thursday, the Kiwi batters will hope for another strong performance with the bat.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, bowled England out for a paltry 156 at this venue and went on to easily chase down the target with eight wickets in hand and almost 25 overs to spare.

Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams ahead of the match:

NEW ZEALAND VS SRI LANKA PREDICTED XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c) (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

