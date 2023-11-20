WATCH: Top five catches of ODI World Cup 2023

The ODI World Cup 2023 came to an end on Sunday, with Australia getting the better of India in the final to secure a record-extending sixth title.

Australia’s win was based on the immense pressure it put on its opposite sides with its energetic fielding performances.

Here are the best catches from this ODI World Cup:

Travis Head (AUS) vs India

Before he set the final alight with a sparkling hundred, Travis Head made a vital intervention, which eventually defined the course of the summit clash.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had set off on another quick-fire start and was looking to take the game away from Australia.

Rohit, who was batting on 47, attempted to step down and loft Glenn Maxwell, but could only manage a edge over the covers. Head, posted at cover point, ran back a good 20 metres to dive and complete the catch to dismiss the Indian skipper.

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) vs Sri Lanka

Veteran keeper Mushfiqur Rahim’s diving catch to dismiss Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis was one of the few moments of brilliance worth taking back home for Bangladesh in a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Rahim’s catch was set up by left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam, who swung one away Mendis, drawing a thick outside edge. The 36-year-old wicketkeeper sprung off his position, putting in a full-length dive to left to pouch the ball in front of the first slip to put an end to Perera’s knock.

Haris Rauf (PAK) vs South Africa

Lungi Ngidi was a resilient partner to Keshav Maharaj for the ninth wicket, as South Africa inched closer to Pakistan’s total in a nervy chase.

But Haris Rauf produced two moments of magic, in a matter of seconds, to put his side a wicket away from a famous win.

First he squared up the South African tail-ender with one that tailed away after pitching on the middle stump line. Ngidi could only manage a leading edge, which was gobbled up, single-handedly, by a diving Rauf. Unfortunately for Pakistan, this incredible catch came in a losing cause Maharaj, along with Tabraiz Shamsi saw through the chase for their side.

Pat Cummins (AUS) vs South Africa

In the second semifinal of the World Cup, the Aussies had South Africa struggling to keep the scorecard moving with some impeccable ground fielding. The Proteas were eight for one in five overs with pressure mounting on Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen.

The pressure soon transpired into the wicket of the de Kock, South Africa’s top scorer of the World Cup, courtesy of a brilliantly judged catch by Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

Josh Hazlewood set up the wicket by tempting de Kock with a fuller one. The South African opener failed to get proper connection on the ball, resulting it in looping high over mid on, where Cummins was stationed. The 30-year-old kept his eye on the ball throughout, before positioning himself underneath to complete a safe catch.

Rassie van der Dussen (SA) vs Australia

South Africa’s fight back against Australia in the semifinal was triggered by a Van der Dussen blinder, which helped the side see the back of Aussie No.3 batter Mitchell March.

Right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada set the stage by offering Marsh width to free his arm. The right-handed batter flayed at it with the expectation of gathering an easy boundary. But Van der Dussen had other plans.

The South African, posted at covers, spotted the ball early and pounced on it with full-blooded dive to his right, getting both his hands on the ball to complete the catch.