ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan players fined 20% of match fee for slow over-rate against South Africa

Published : Oct 28, 2023 20:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam leaves the field after being dismissed.
infoIcon

File Photo: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam leaves the field after being dismissed. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in a World Cup league game which they lost by a solitary wicket.

“Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after Babar Azam’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” said an ICC media release.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC’s ‘Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel’, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

READ MORE: IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: K.L. Rahul hopes to exorcise past demons in Lucknow

Pakistan captain Babar pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge.

Pakistan has lost four of its six games and is virtually out of contention for a World Cup semifinal berth.

