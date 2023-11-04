NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ravindra becomes first New Zealand batter to score three WC hundreds

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra scored a hundred against Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Ravindra became the first New Zealand batter to hit three World Cup hundred. The 23-year-old scored centuries against England and Australia.

Ravindra tapped Mohammad Wasim Jr. for a single in the 34th over to complete his third century for this World Cup.

The left-hander also crossed the 500-run mark at this World Cup during his swashbuckling innings. He became only the third Kiwi batter after Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson to score 500 runs in a single World Cup edition.

He got out in the 36th over on 108 to Mohammad Wasim Jr. and now has 523 runs at this World Cup under his belt. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock sits at the top with 545 runs in this edition.