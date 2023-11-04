MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ravindra becomes first New Zealand batter to score three WC hundreds

Ravindra became the first New Zealand batter to hit three World Cup hundred.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 13:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra during the World Cup match against Pakistan.
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra during the World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K/The Hindu
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra scored a hundred against Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

FOLLOW BLOG | NEW ZEALAND VS PAKISTAN LIVE ACTION

Ravindra became the first New Zealand batter to hit three World Cup hundred. The 23-year-old scored centuries against England and Australia.

Ravindra tapped Mohammad Wasim Jr. for a single in the 34th over to complete his third century for this World Cup.

ALSO READ | Williamson becomes highest run-getter for New Zealand in ICC ODI World Cup history

The left-hander also crossed the 500-run mark at this World Cup during his swashbuckling innings. He became only the third Kiwi batter after Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson to score 500 runs in a single World Cup edition.

He got out in the 36th over on 108 to Mohammad Wasim Jr. and now has 523 runs at this World Cup under his belt. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock sits at the top with 545 runs in this edition.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

New Zealand /

rachin ravindra /

Kane Williamson

