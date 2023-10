ICC World Cup 2023: SA vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs; South Africa vs Sri Lanka stats, most runs, wickets

South Africa and Sri Lanka will open their World Cup 2023 campaign at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday.

Both sides have faced each other 80 times in One-Day Internationals and South Africa holds the bragging rights, having won 45 of those matches.

Here are the full head-to-head record and stats from SA vs SL in ODIs:

SA vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIs Played: 80 South Africa: 45 Sri Lanka: 33 Tied: 1 No Result: 1 Last Result: Sri Lanka won by 78 runs (September 2021)

SA vs SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIs SA (highest score) vs SL: 384/6 (50 overs) - South Africa won by 88 runs (2017) SA (lowest score) vs SL: 121 (24.4) - South Afria lost by 178 runs (2018) SL(highest score) vs SA: 327 (48.1) - South Africa won by 40 runs (2017) SL (lowest score) vs SA: 43 (20.1) - South Africa won by 258 runs (2012) SA (highest individual score) vs SL: Faf du Plesses 185 (141) SA (best bowling) vs SL: Lance Klusner 6/49 (10) SL (highest individual score) vs SA: Kumara Sangakkara 169 (137) SL (best bowling) vs SA: Akila Dananjaya 6/29 (9)

MOST RUNS IN SA vs SL ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Kumara Sangakkara (SL) 16 878 67.53 97.12 169 Faf du Plessis (SA) 15 811 62.38 97.59 185 Jacques Kallis (SA) 17 719 51.35 81.79 100*

MOST WICKETS IN SA vs SL ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI Shaun Pollock (SA) 14 26 3.66 17.76 4/18 Imran Tahir (SA) 9 19 3.93 17.00 3/26 Makhaya Ntini (SA) 10 17 4.39 23.35 5/37 Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 13 17 4.79 27.82 4/52

SQUADS

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi