Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries

India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in One-Day Internationals—49.

Overall, Kohli has now scored 79 international hundreds—one in T20Is and 29 in Tests.

During the match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kohli crossed the triple-figure mark with a

Kohli now has 119 scores of 50 or more in ODI cricket, crossing Kumar Sangakkara (118). Tendulkar tops the list with 145.

Kohli also crossed 6000 ODI runs at home during the match against South Africa. He currently stands second on the list, behind Tendulkar again.

Earlier, Kohli overtook Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to become the third-highest run-scorer in Men’s ODI World Cup.

The 49 ODI hundred club: A comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

Kohli, who turned 35 today, is now only behind his compatriot Sachin Tendulkar and Australia’s Ricky Ponting in the World Cup run-getters tally.

Kohli had also became the 17th batter to score 500 or more in a men’s ODI World Cup. He is only the third Indian to achieve the feat, after Sachin Tendulkar -- who has done it twice -- and Rohit Sharma.