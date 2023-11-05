MagazineBuy Print

Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries

Overall, Kohli has scored 79 international hundreds—one in T20Is and 29 in Tests.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 17:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa.
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP

India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in One-Day Internationals—49.

Overall, Kohli has now scored 79 international hundreds—one in T20Is and 29 in Tests.

FOLLOW IND VS SA WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE

During the match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kohli crossed the triple-figure mark with a

Kohli now has 119 scores of 50 or more in ODI cricket, crossing Kumar Sangakkara (118). Tendulkar tops the list with 145.

Kohli also crossed 6000 ODI runs at home during the match against South Africa. He currently stands second on the list, behind Tendulkar again.

Earlier, Kohli overtook Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to become the third-highest run-scorer in Men’s ODI World Cup.

The 49 ODI hundred club: A comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

Kohli, who turned 35 today, is now only behind his compatriot Sachin Tendulkar and Australia’s Ricky Ponting in the World Cup run-getters tally.

Kohli had also became the 17th batter to score 500 or more in a men’s ODI World Cup. He is only the third Indian to achieve the feat, after Sachin Tendulkar -- who has done it twice -- and Rohit Sharma.

