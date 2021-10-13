T20 World Cup FAQs FAQs T20 World Cup: Batters with most sixes in T20 WC history T20 WC 2021: Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in UAE and Oman, here's a look at the most successful six-hitters in the history of the tournament. Team Sportstar 13 October, 2021 19:52 IST From Chris Gayle to Rohit Sharma, here are the top six-hitters in T20 World Cup history. - AGENCIES Team Sportstar 13 October, 2021 19:52 IST The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 15.Here's a look at the top six-hitters in the tournament's history since 2007:READ: T20 World Cup: Full squads, fixtures of all 16 teams NameMT (inn)RunsSixes hitStrike RateHS100s50sChris Gayle28 (26)92060146.7311727Yuvraj Singh31 (28)59333128.917004Shane Watson24 (22)53731140.948105AB de Villiers30 (29)71730143.4079*05Mahela Jayawardena31 (31)101625134.7510016Dwayne Bravo29 (25)50424129.2366*02Rohit Sharma28 (25)67324127.2279*06JP Duminy25 (23)56823129.6886*02Ross Taylor28 (25)56223127.7262*03Marlon Samuels20 (19)53021115.7285*04 Read more stories on FAQs. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :