Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: PAK vs AFG Toss, Playing XI at 7PM; Dream11 fantasy team prediction

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan from Dubai.

6:35PM IST: 'Not far away from the action as both teams get into a huddle. Very animated chat from Pak skipper Babar Azam. Afghanistan huddle lasts longer.. Both teams have disbanded and warmups have begun' - our correspondent Ayan says from a stadium that's set to be stacked tonight.

6:31PM IST: Here's what we heard from both camps ahead of the clash

"They (Afghanistan) have a wonderful bowling attack, especially their spinners. And when they go to bat, they play the way they feel it, what's in their heart, what they think. They just play fearless cricket. And I think that kind of a team can be dangerous." - Saqlain Mushtaq



"To be honest, we don't have the mindset of focussing on hitting sixes. We just have to adjust ourselves to the wicket as well. As long as you go there and adjust there, it becomes easier for you, especially on these pitches. That's the kind of mindset all the batsmen have... It's not about going hard at every ball." - Rashid Khan.

Fans in high spirits! - GETTY IMAGES

6:28PM IST: Can Afghanistan counter the Shaheen threat tonight?

Shaheen on new ball, seam, swing and pace!

6:15PM IST: Ayan adds from the venue: Expecting close to 16,000 fans for tonight's match— nearly the same as the India - Pakistan match. And there are plenty more who are expected to keep the decibel levels up outside the venue.

5:39PM IST: Our correspondent Ayan Acharya points out from the ground: "Pitch looks a belter. Shorter boundaries on one side — 58 m and 64 m. Afghanistan batters will take note of that."

5:46PM IST: Here's a look at the key numbers from the game

Pakistan and Afghanistan have only met once in T20Is. Pakistan won the lone contest in 2013 by 6 wickets.

Pakistan won the lone contest in 2013 by 6 wickets. Pakistan is undefeated in the UAE since 2016 across 13 T20Is.

across 13 T20Is. Rashid Khan needs 1 wicket to become the fastest bowler to pick 100 T20I wickets.

Mohammad Shahzad needs 42 runs to become the first Afghanistan batter to reach 2000 T20I runs.

runs. Rashid also needs four wickets to become the fourth bowler to reach 400 T20 wickets

Babar Azam is one fifty away from equalling Virat Kohli with the joint-most fifty-plus scores in T20Is.



5:05PM IST: Our correspondent Ayan Acharya reports from the venue: Absolute scenes with a sea of Afghan fans

MATCH PREVIEW

Pakistan will look to move closer to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semifinal when it takes on Afghanistan in a Group 2 Super 12 game in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan has played 13 T20Is in the UAE since 2016, winning each of them. So, Babar Azam's men will start as favourites against an Afghanistan side, which began its Super 12 campaign with a crushing 130-run win over Scotland.

In the last decade, Afghanistan has risen to become a worthy T20 World Cup competitor. Its mettle was on display in its first international match since the withdrawal of US troops and the Taliban's takeover. Najibullah Zadran hit a 30-ball 50, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, with his cocktail of off-breaks, googlies and carrom balls, finished with 5 for 20, as Afghanistan pocketed two points.

READ: T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan’s rising star

Such was its dominance that by the time Rashid Khan, the No 3-ranked T20I bowler in the world, came on to bowl, Afghanistan was already on course for a big win.

Its batters were equally impressive, racking up a total of 190 - its highest in a T20 World Cup. The innings comprised a whopping 13 fours and 11 sixes. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran added a quickfire 87 for the third wicket. Plenty will be expected of the duo. Mohammad Shahzad's return as Hazratullah Zazai's opening partner has given the side a fillip.

But against Pakistan, Afghanistan batting will have to contend with a bowling attack of outstanding T20 pedigree and variety. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf offer swing and pace while Hasan Ali and Imad Wasim bring the control. Then there's the wily leg-spin of Shadab Khan.

ALSO READ: Super Shaheen stuns India into submission

Its batting is headlined by the in-form opening pair of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan. Shoaib Malik's experience came to the fore in the chase against New Zealand, and in Asif Ali, Pakistan has a reliable finisher.

"We want to give the kind of performances where fans back home could have joy, cheer for and celebrate," Rashid said before the match. Afghanistan will hope to bring more smiles to people's faces come Friday. - Ayan Acharya

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.