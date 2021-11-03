T20 live IND vs AFG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Team, H2H stats, Where to watch AFG vs IND, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Get the cricket score, commentary, highlights and updates of Afghanistan vs India from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. SCORES× Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi Last Updated: 03 November, 2021 15:04 IST FILE PHOTO: India's Rohit Sharma talks to captain Virat Kohli. - AP Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi Last Updated: 03 November, 2021 15:04 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between India and Afghanistan. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.IND vs AFG LIVE COMMENTARYStay tuned! The live coverage begins at 7:30PM*.IND vs AFG PLAYING XITo be announced at 7PM*.IND vs AFG TOSSScheduled for 7PM*.IND vs AFG PREVIEWAbu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, was called the sleeping giant in the startup business ecosystem till not so long ago. It will be interesting to see if the sleeping giant of the ICC T20 World Cup - Team India - wake up at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.After the loss to New Zealand in Dubai, India skipper Virat Kohli said the batters were not brave enough. It will not be easy this time around as well. Keeping in mind the fall of Kabul and the political turmoil that hampered preparations, Afghanistan has been a competitive side in the T20 World Cup.RELATED India vs Afghanistan LIVE, T20 World Cup: Playing XI news, Toss updates, Dream11 Fantasy prediction IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan's key players who pose India threat India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats In recent times, Afghanistan has emerged as one of the most fearless cricket teams in the international T20 arena. Not only did it secure direct qualification to the World Cup but has also notched up the highest total of the tournament (190) so far in its first game.READ | Afghanistan's Ashraf approved as replacement for retired Asghar The burly Afghan batters will be itching to deploy the long handle against a bowling line-up that has only one wicket-taker so far. India struggled against the New Zealand spinners, which will make Rashid Khan and Co. confident heading into the game.It will also be interesting to see if Hardik Pandya fits into the squad and Suryakumar Yadav returns, along with Ishan Kishan. The experiment to let Ishan open with K.L. Rahul failed against the Kiwis. The rejigged middle-order could not deliver either. It remains to be seen if India sticks to any of the two previous combinations.The bowling group has had its back against the wall. Jasprit Bumrah had little support. Varun Chakaravarthy failed to deceive either Pakistan or New Zealand batters with his mystery spin. India could field leg-spinner Rahul Chahar or veteran off-spinner R. Ashwin against the Afghans.The road to the semifinal is all but blocked. A win on Wednesday can help the fans and statisticians keep their interest alive in India's campaign.- Amol KarhadkarIND vs AFG PREDICTED XIIndia: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran AshwinAfghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen Ul HaqIND vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD STATSSpan: 2010-2021Matches: 2Won: India - 2, Afghanistan - 0In T20 WCs: India - 2, Afghanistan - 0Highest Score (IND) vs AFG: 159Lowest Score (IND) vs AFG: 116Highest Score (AFG) vs IND: 136Lowest Score (AFG) vs IND: 115 Vikram Rathour: India's focus only on winning vs Afghanistan, semifinal calculations later KEY PLAYERS (IN T20 WC 2021)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Najibullah ZadranAfghanistan882.Mohammad NabiAfghanistan783.Hazratullah ZazaiAfghanistan77RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Rashid KhanAfghanistan72.Mujeeb ur RehmanAfghanistan63.Naveen-ul-HaqAfghanistan5IND vs AFG SQUADSIndia: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad ShamiReserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel; Mentor: MS DhoniAfghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf 