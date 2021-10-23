Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021 updates: Bavuma's men look for winning start against out-of-form Aussies

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

NUMBERS GAME

Mitchell Starc (51) needs two wickets to surpass teammate Adam Zampa (53) as Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

Aaron Finch needs 27 runs to become only the fifth batter to reach 2500 T20I runs.

Reeza Hendricks needs seven runs to complete 1000 T20I runs and join Hashim Amla as the second-fastest South African to the mark.

Australia holds a 3-2 edge in the last five meetings between the sides.

Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs (26 Feb 2020) South Africa beat Australia by 12 runs (Port Elizabeth, 23 Feb 2020) Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs (Johannesburg, 21 Feb 2020) South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs (Cararra, Nov 17, 2018) Australia beat South Africa by 6 wickets (Cape Town, Mar 9, 2016)

Head-to-head stats

The two teams have met only once earlier in the tournament in 2012. Australia had won that outing in Colombo by eight wickets.

In other Twenty20 international games, the Aussies enjoy a win ratio of 13:8 over the Proteas. One of their 22 contests had ended up getting abandoned.

Key players in AUS vs SA/SA vs AUS

With 457 runs, Australia's burly opener David Warner boasts incredible batting stats against South Africa. He is followed by Quinton de Kock (351) and Aaron Finch (295).

Meanwhile, Finch's deputy Pat Cummins has the most wickets against the South Africans - 12. Ashton Agar (9) and Imran Tahir (8) are the second and third most successful bowlers respectively.

PREDICTED XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

MATCH PREVIEW

Australia will hope its out-of-form top order fires from the word go when it opens its T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa in a Super 12 Group 1 match here on Saturday.

Australia, searching for its maiden T20 title, enters the tournament on the back of a horrific run, having lost bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. Many first-choice team members skipped the recent white-ball tours during which Australia managed to win just five and lost 13 matches. Most of their players, therefore, have had scant preparation.

South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on spirits and in form, having emerged victorious in three consecutive series against defending champion West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka and both the practice games.

Having gone through a revival, the squad doesn’t boast of superstars like the previous Proteas sides and hence expectations to win the tournament are low, removing the massive burden of pressure that usually casts a shadow on the team in every ICC tournament.

(Via PTI)

SQUADS:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

Where to watch T20 World Cup 2021 - Australia vs South Africa live?