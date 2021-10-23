England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup updates: ENG wins toss, to bowl; Russell, Gayle in WI playing XI

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between England and West Indies at the Dubai International Stadium.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

Pitch Report: I have seen a lot of this surface. This has offered the seamers a lot more than any other surface but that does not mean the spinners have nothing to offer. There is less green grass and the dry grass might make it two paced. There will be a lot of cutters and the dew will come into play.

TOSS: England wins the toss and opts to bowl Eoin Morgan: We will bowl first. Short side one side. Missing out - Billings, Willey, Curran, Wood.. Tymal Mills is playing. We get balance with Liam and Moeen, so gives us three seamers too. Kieron Pollard: Not really a blow. Toss is 50-50. We would have bowled. Russell is fit. First World Cup for Pooran, McCoy. With the combination of our team we do not depend on Russell bowling 4 overs every game.



Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi.... Australia scrape through in the last over to beat South Africa - HIGHLIGHTS

6:45PM IST: All eyes on the big toss as the 2016 finalists meet. Will Dre Russ return for WI? Will ENG drop the world no.1 batter, Dawid Malan. We will find that out in 15 minutes. Meanwhile in Dubai....

Universe Boss and Jonnie B have a pitch-side chat. - GETTY IMAGES

NUMBERS GAME

Chris Gayle is 80 runs away from becoming the second batter to reach 1000 T20WC runs.

Gayle and Bravo will be two among six players to feature in their seventh T20 World Cup.

England has never defeated West Indies in five T20WC matches, including the 2016 final.



5:40PM IST: Who will emerge victorious in the battle of the big hitters? Roy certainly seems ready.

MATCH PREVIEW

Five-and-a-half years after Carlos Brathwaite hit four successive sixes off Ben Stokes' bowling to win the World Twenty20 final for West Indies, the defending champion will renew its T20 World Cup rivalry with England in Dubai on Saturday.

However, both men involved in that epoch-defining over at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata are missing here. Stokes continues to take an indefinite break while Brathwaite wasn't added to the World Cup squad. There are more notable absentees in Jofra Archer and Sunil Narine.

READ: Ian Bishop: West Indies would've loved to have the mystery of Narine at the T20 World Cup

It is against this backdrop of missing names that a wide palette of power-hitters from both sides will try to outmuscle each other. As impressive as Eoin Morgan’s captaincy has been, England will need him to contribute with runs. How Moeen Ali is used could be crucial. He can bat at No. 3 in place of Dawid Malan, whose form in the warm-ups — a run-a-ball 18 and 11 from 15 — didn't inspire confidence.

READ: England to join West Indies in taking knee before T20 World Cup opener

In Mark Wood and Tymal Mills, England's bowling attack has the extra pace that could provide an edge. Chris Jordan is an able death-overs specialist. But England has just one frontline spinner in Adil Rashid; Moeen and Livingstone as backups make it a spin-heavy line-up.

For West Indies, the spin attack is weaker for Narine's absence. Fabian Allen was ruled out of the World Cup due to an ankle injury. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein replaced him. Hayden Walsh, who was outstanding against Australia in July, is the wrist-spinning option. They have three good quicks in Obed McCoy, Dwayne Bravo and Ravi Rampaul. Roston Chase was rewarded for a great CPL with the bat. His off-spin will be useful against England, a side with at least two left-handers in the top six.

West Indies' batting order has enviable depth, with Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Chris Gayle — his lean patch is a worry — headlining it. Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis and Bravo add more heft.

The dimension of the ground will also play a factor. The pitches on the edge of the square have smaller boundaries on one side. Both sides will try to exploit it with a right-left combination should those surfaces be used.

It's a battle between a side tailor-made for the shortest format, and one that has revolutionised its limited-overs cricket. But on Saturday, the team that adapts better and faster will win.

- Ayan Acharya

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Alex Hales England 423 2. Chris Gayle West Indies 409 3. Marlon Samuels West Indies 382 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Dwayne Bravo West Indies 12 2. Adil Rashid England 16 3. David Willey England 15

PREDICTED XI

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood

SQUADS:

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom Curran

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

