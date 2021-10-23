News

ENG vs WI: West Indies bowled out for 55, their lowest World Cup score

England vs West Indies: West Indies were bowled out for 55, their lowest score in a T20 World Cup.

23 October, 2021 20:46 IST

West Indies' Andre Russell is clean bowled by England's Adil Rashid.   -  AP

The defending champion West Indies were bowled out for 55, its lowest score in a T20 World Cup, against England on Saturday.

After being put into bat, Windies lost its first wicket in the second over and wickets began to fall at pace before it was shot out in the 15th over. This was also the Windies' second lowest T20 total.

Chris Gayle was the top-scorer with 13 and was the sole batter with a double-digit score. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid topped with bowling charts with four wickets to his name.

LOWEST T20 World Cup team totals

39 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 2014

44 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 2021

55* - West Indies vs England, 2021

60 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2014

68 - Ireland vs West Indies, 2010

69 - Hong Kong vs Nepal, 2014

