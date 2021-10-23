T20 World Cup News News ENG vs WI: West Indies bowled out for 55, their lowest World Cup score England vs West Indies: West Indies were bowled out for 55, their lowest score in a T20 World Cup. Team Sportstar 23 October, 2021 20:46 IST West Indies' Andre Russell is clean bowled by England's Adil Rashid. - AP Team Sportstar 23 October, 2021 20:46 IST The defending champion West Indies were bowled out for 55, its lowest score in a T20 World Cup, against England on Saturday.After being put into bat, Windies lost its first wicket in the second over and wickets began to fall at pace before it was shot out in the 15th over. This was also the Windies' second lowest T20 total.Chris Gayle was the top-scorer with 13 and was the sole batter with a double-digit score. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid topped with bowling charts with four wickets to his name.RELATED | T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka skittles Netherlands to second lowest total in T20WC history LOWEST T20 World Cup team totals39 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 201444 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 202155* - West Indies vs England, 2021 60 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 201468 - Ireland vs West Indies, 201069 - Hong Kong vs Nepal, 2014 Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :