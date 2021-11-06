News

Australia vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

AUS vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Australia and West Indies face-off in their final Super 12 Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 November, 2021 06:23 IST

Australia has lost 10 of its 16 T20Is against West Indies.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Australia takes on West Indies in their final Super 12 Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

AUS vs WI Head to Head

Span: 2008-2021

Matches: 16

Won: Australia - 6, West Indies - 10

In T20 WCs: Australia - 2, West Indies - 3

HS (AUS) vs WI: 189

LS (AUS) vs WI: 97

HS (WI) vs AUS: 205

LS (WI) vs AUS: 102

READ: T20 World Cup: Early exit a rare blip for avant-garde West Indies

READ: Australia must control their own fate at T20 World Cup: Finch

Top performers of the fixture (Overall)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.

Chris Gayle

West Indies

405

2.

David Warner

Australia

311

3.

Shane Watson

England

240

Rank

Best Bowlers

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.

Hayden Walsh

West Indies

12

2.

Mitchell Marsh

Australia

8

3.

Shane Watson

Australia

8

 

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and West Indies will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

 
 

