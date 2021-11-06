Australia vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

Australia takes on West Indies in their final Super 12 Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.



Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

AUS vs WI Head to Head

Span: 2008-2021

Matches: 16

Won: Australia - 6, West Indies - 10

In T20 WCs: Australia - 2, West Indies - 3

HS (AUS) vs WI: 189

LS (AUS) vs WI: 97

HS (WI) vs AUS: 205

LS (WI) vs AUS: 102

Top performers of the fixture (Overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Chris Gayle West Indies 405 2. David Warner Australia 311 3. Shane Watson England 240 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Hayden Walsh West Indies 12 2. Mitchell Marsh Australia 8 3. Shane Watson Australia 8

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and West Indies will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads: West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis



