Australia vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats AUS vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Australia and West Indies face-off in their final Super 12 Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Australia has lost 10 of its 16 T20Is against West Indies. - GETTY IMAGES Australia takes on West Indies in their final Super 12 Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.AUS vs WI Head to HeadSpan: 2008-2021Matches: 16Won: Australia - 6, West Indies - 10In T20 WCs: Australia - 2, West Indies - 3HS (AUS) vs WI: 189LS (AUS) vs WI: 97HS (WI) vs AUS: 205LS (WI) vs AUS: 102READ: T20 World Cup: Early exit a rare blip for avant-garde West Indies READ: Australia must control their own fate at T20 World Cup: Finch Top performers of the fixture (Overall)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Chris GayleWest Indies4052.David WarnerAustralia3113.Shane WatsonEngland240RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Hayden WalshWest Indies122.Mitchell MarshAustralia83.Shane WatsonAustralia8 When and where to watch today's match?The T20 World Cup match between Australia and West Indies will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.Squads:West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Oshane Thomas, Hayden WalshAustralia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis