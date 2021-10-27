Bangladesh vs England LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021: Morgan's men take on lacklustre BAN in first T20I clash between teams

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Bangladesh and England at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

PREDICTED XI

England Predicted XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills



Bangladesh Predicted XI: Mohammed Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

MATCH PREVIEW:

Buoyed by the emphatic win over defending champion West Indies, England would look to continue its winning momentum when it faces Bangladesh in a Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Its bowling unit was right on the job as the Eoin Morgan-led England bundled out West Indies for a paltry 55 in 14.2 overs before cantering home in 8.2 overs.

Against an opposition which is familiar with the sluggish sub-continent conditions and capable of producing upsets, Morgan will ill-afford to rest on the laurels.

With the match starting in the afternoon, the reigning ODI world champion will be tested in the oppressive heat of Abu Dhabi where temperature soars above 32 degrees.

To its advantage, the Abu Dhabi strip is known to be aiding the pacers and Morgan may think of bringing in Mark Wood into the mix at the expense of a batter.

For Bangladesh - which has an abysmal World Cup record with just one of its seven wins since 2007 coming against a Test playing nation (West Indies) - the key would be to exploit the conditions in its first ever T20I World Cup clash against England.

Its star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan seemed to have been under-utilised in its loss against Sri Lanka.

The left-arm spinner gave a double blow in four balls as Sri Lanka was struggling at 79 for 4 inside 10 overs but he came in to bowl his third over in the fag end of the match when the Islanders were in complete control of the chase.

England has a formidable batting line-up but its top-order looked a bit shaky the other day even though it was chasing a paltry 56 and Bangladesh pace battery spearheaded by Mustafizur Rahman would look to give the early advantage.

Bangladesh also has the likes of Taskin Ahmed, injury replacement Rubel Hossaina and left-arm quick Shoriful Islam who is waiting in the pipeline. -PTI

INJURY UPDATE: Mohammad Saifuddin is ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup and travelling reserve Rubel Hossain replaces him in the 15-member squad.

SQUADS: Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Liton Das (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan (wk), Rubel Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Travelling reserves: Aminul Islam, Rubel Hossain England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood Travelling reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince

