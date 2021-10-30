De Kock returns to South Africa XI, take the knee

South Africa's Quinton de Kock returned to the playing XI for the Super 12 T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Saturday after a u-turn on his stance over taking the knee.

Before the start of the match, de Kock took the knee along with his teammates.

De Kock opted out of the match against West Indies on Tuesday after Cricket South Africa issued a directive that all players must take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, for the rest of the tournament.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old 'keeper-batter issued a statement to apologise to his teammates and agreed to take the knee until the remainder of the World Cup.

"I would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home.

I never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue. I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example.

If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," the CSA statement read, on behalf of de Kock.