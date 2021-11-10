T20 World Cup News News ENG vs NZ LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 1: England vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy Team T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs NZ: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of T20 WC 2021 NZ vs ENG. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 10 November, 2021 10:43 IST Team England - AFP Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 10 November, 2021 10:43 IST England is set to meet New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.ENG vs NZ PLAYING XITo be announced at 7:30PM IST.ENG vs NZ PLAYING XI PREDICTIONEngland: James Vince, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark WoodNew Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent BoultENG vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Jos Buttler (c), Devon ConwayBatters – Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Daryl MitchellAll-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone (vc)Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Trent Boult, Chris JordanTeam Composition: ENG 5:6 NZ Credits left: 0.0READ | ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 1: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats ENG vs NZ SQUADSEngland: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark WoodReserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece TopleyNew Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim SoutheeReserves: Adam MilneENG vs NZ WIN PROBABILITYEngland (61%)WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - ENG vs NZ, SEMIFINAL 1?The T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 1 match between England and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :