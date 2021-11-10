ENG vs NZ LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 1: England vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy Team

England is set to meet New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

ENG vs NZ PLAYING XI

To be announced at 7:30PM IST.

ENG vs NZ PLAYING XI PREDICTION

England: James Vince, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

ENG vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler (c), Devon Conway

Batters – Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone (vc)

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Trent Boult, Chris Jordan

Team Composition: ENG 5:6 NZ Credits left: 0.0

ENG vs NZ SQUADS

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Reserves: Adam Milne

ENG vs NZ WIN PROBABILITY

England (61%)

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - ENG vs NZ, SEMIFINAL 1?

The T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 1 match between England and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.