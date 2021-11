England vs Sri Lanka LIVE updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Playing XI, Dream11 Fantasy team prediction, Toss info

Sri Lanka will face England in fourth T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Monday.

Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs from this match.

PREDICTED XI

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills



SL vs ENG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Jason Roy, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Moeen Ali (vc), Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Dushmantha Chameera, Chris Jordan

Team Composition: ENG: 7, SL: 4 Credits left: 0.0

SQUADS

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Sri Lanka and England will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.