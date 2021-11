England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

England will face Sri Lanka in their fourth T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Monday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.



ENG vs SL Head to Head

Span: 2006-2021

Matches: 12

Won: England - 8, Sri Lanka - 4

In T20 WCs: England - 3, Sri Lanka - 1

HS (ENG) vs SL: 221

LS (ENG) vs SL: 111

HS (SL) vs ENG: 248

LS (SL) vs ENG: 79

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Jos Buttler England 256 2. Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 213 3. Eoin Morgan England 213 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Chris Jordan England 15 2. Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 13 3. Nuwan Kulasekara Sri Lanka 7



When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.