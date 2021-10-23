News

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

West Indies vs England, T20 World Cup Super 12: England takes on West Indies in the second Super 12 match in Dubai on Saturday.

23 October, 2021 08:13 IST

The finalists from the 2016 T20 World Cup will clash in the second match on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
England will face West Indies in the second Group 1 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Dubai on Saturday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

ENG vs WI Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 18

Won: England - 8, West Indies - 11

HS (ENG) vs WI: 193

LS (ENG) vs WI: 72

HS (WI) vs ENG: 208

LS (WI) vs ENG: 45

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.

Alex Hales

England

423

2.

Chris Gayle

West Indies

409

3.

Marlon Samuels

West Indies

382

Rank

Best Bowlers

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.

Dwayne Bravo

West Indies

12

2.

Adil Rashid

England

16

3.

David Willey

England

15

 

Where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies and England will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom Curran

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher

 

