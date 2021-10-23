ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

England will face West Indies in the second Group 1 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Dubai on Saturday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates Today match: Playing XI Prediction, Dream11 fantasy picks, where to watch

AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

ENG vs WI Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 18

Won: England - 8, West Indies - 11

HS (ENG) vs WI: 193

LS (ENG) vs WI: 72

HS (WI) vs ENG: 208

LS (WI) vs ENG: 45

READ: Ian Bishop: WI would have loved to have had Sunil Narine's mystery for T20 World Cup 2021

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Alex Hales England 423 2. Chris Gayle West Indies 409 3. Marlon Samuels West Indies 382 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Dwayne Bravo West Indies 12 2. Adil Rashid England 16 3. David Willey England 15

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Sluggish West Indies faces red-hot England

Where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies and England will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.