ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

West Indies vs England, T20 World Cup Super 12: England takes on West Indies in the second Super 12 match in Dubai on Saturday.

England will face West Indies in the second Group 1 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in Dubai on Saturday.Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

ENG vs WI Head to HeadSpan: 2007-2021Matches: 18Won: England - 8, West Indies - 11HS (ENG) vs WI: 193LS (ENG) vs WI: 72HS (WI) vs ENG: 208LS (WI) vs ENG: 45

Stars of the fixture (overall)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Alex HalesEngland4232.Chris GayleWest Indies4093.Marlon SamuelsWest Indies382RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Dwayne BravoWest Indies122.Adil RashidEngland163.David WilleyEngland15

Where to watch today's match?The T20 World Cup match between West Indies and England will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom CurranWest Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher