ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Today match: Playing XI Prediction, Dream11 fantasy picks, where to watch

England and West Indies face off in the second Super 12 game at the Dubai International Stadium later today.

PREDICTED XI

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood

ENG vs WI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Keeper – Jos Buttler (C), Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Evin Lewis, Jason Roy, Lendl Simmons

All-rounders – Andre Russell (VC), Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Hayden Walsh, Chris Woakes

SQUADS

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom Curran

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and West Indies will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.