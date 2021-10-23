T20 World Cup News News ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Today match: Playing XI Prediction, Dream11 fantasy picks, where to watch T20 World Cup 2021, England vs West Indies Predicted Playing 11, Squad LIVE: A look at the predictions and squad list ahead of T20 WC ENG vs WI Team Sportstar Dubai 23 October, 2021 11:19 IST Will Andre Russell feature for West Indies against England in Dubai? - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Dubai 23 October, 2021 11:19 IST England and West Indies face off in the second Super 12 game at the Dubai International Stadium later today.PREDICTED XIWest Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoyREAD: England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Head-to-Head stats, full squads, most runs, most wickets England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Mark WoodENG vs WI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMKeeper – Jos Buttler (C), Jonny BairstowBatsmen – Evin Lewis, Jason Roy, Lendl SimmonsAll-rounders – Andre Russell (VC), Moeen Ali, Kieron PollardBowlers – Adil Rashid, Hayden Walsh, Chris WoakesALSO READ: Ian Bishop: WI would have loved to have had Sunil Narine's mystery for T20 World Cup 2021 SQUADSEngland Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom CurranWest Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre FletcherWHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and West Indies will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :