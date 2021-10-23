T20 World Cup News News ENG vs WI: Adil Rashid records third-best economical World Cup spell England vs West Indies: Adil Rashid's four-wicket haul helped England bowl West Indies all-out for 55 in the T20 World Cup. Team Sportstar 23 October, 2021 21:15 IST England's Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket to dismiss West Indies' Obed McCoy. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 23 October, 2021 21:15 IST England's Adil Rashid recorded the third best economical spell in a T20 World Cup during the Super 12 match against the West Indies on Saturday.Rashid's figures of 2.2-0-2-4, with an ecomony of 0.85, helped England bowl the defending champion out for 55. Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekra (0.00) and Rangana Herath (0.85) are ranked first and second, respectively, after their spells in the 2014 T20 World Cup. The leg-spinner was introduced in the 11th over and got a wicket of his first ball when he bowled Andre Russell for 0. He then accounted for the wickets of Obed McCoy, Kieron Pollard and Ravi Rampaul.RELATED | T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka skittles Netherlands to second lowest total in T20WC history Economical T20 World Cup spells0.00 - Nuwan Kulasekra vs Netherlands, 20140.85 - Rangana Herath vs New Zealand, 20140.85* - Adil Rashid vs West Indies, 20211.00 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs West Indies, 20141.00 - Sachithra Senanayake vs West Indies, 2014 Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :