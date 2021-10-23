ENG vs WI: Adil Rashid records third-best economical World Cup spell

England's Adil Rashid recorded the third best economical spell in a T20 World Cup during the Super 12 match against the West Indies on Saturday.

Rashid's figures of 2.2-0-2-4, with an ecomony of 0.85, helped England bowl the defending champion out for 55.

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekra (0.00) and Rangana Herath (0.85) are ranked first and second, respectively, after their spells in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

The leg-spinner was introduced in the 11th over and got a wicket of his first ball when he bowled Andre Russell for 0. He then accounted for the wickets of Obed McCoy, Kieron Pollard and Ravi Rampaul.

Economical T20 World Cup spells