Kohli: India wasn't brave with bat or ball

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday felt the side wasn't "brave" enough in the match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium.

"[It was] Quite bizarre. I thought we weren't brave with bat or ball . New Zealand had the intensity and the required body language to put pressure on us from the first over," said Kohli after receiving an eight-wicket thumping during a Super 12 match at the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup.

"Every time we took a chance, we lost a wicket. It's most often a result of hesitation of whether you should go for a shot or not."

Kohli also said they failed to cope with the pressure owing to the expectations from the Indian side. "When you play for India, there are loads of expectations. We need to embrace that and cope with it but we haven't in these two games. We have to be optimistic. We have to disconnect, back ourselves and go out with a positive frame of mind. We need to play a positive brand of cricket. There's a lot of cricket to play in the tournament."

India's chances in Group 2 look dim, with the side not only requiring to win all three of its remaining games but also depending on other results going in its favour.