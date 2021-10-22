Ireland wary of ‘devastating’ Wiese in T20 World cup duel

Ireland is wary of the “absolutely devastating” threat posed by big-hitting David Wiese when it tackles Namibia for the final place in the T20 World Cup second round on Friday.

Both Ireland and Namibia have a win and a defeat each in Group A from where 2014 champion Sri Lanka has already qualified. As a result, Friday’s clash in Sharjah is winner-takes-all as far as making the Super 12s is concerned.

Wiese, who played for his native South Africa at the 2016 World Cup, bludgeoned an unbeaten 66 as Namibia stayed alive at the tournament on Wednesday with a six-wicket triumph over the Netherlands.

“David Wiese played for South Africa in the T20 World Cup before and I’ve seen him in South Africa and on the county circuit,” said Ireland coach Graham Ford. “He can be absolutely devastating, which he was.”

‘Dangerous players’

Ford added: “They got some dangerous players. They’ve got some very hardworking cricketers that quite a few of them have learnt quite a lot of their cricket in South Africa, as well. We know that they’re going to be tough. If we’re slightly off our best, we will struggle.”

Andrew Balbirnie:



“We are excited. They are the games you want to play in when you grow up watching cricket and see the knock-out games. They are the ones we want to be part of, so we will rest up and be ready.”#BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/2ce5B3t214 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 22, 2021

Group A leader Sri Lanka is the only side with two wins from two and it knows that a win over Netherlands on Friday will see it top the table and join England, Australia, West Indies and South Africa in Group 1 of the next round. That leaves Ireland and Namibia to face off to qualify for the Super 12s as runner-up, going into Group 2 with Scotland, Afghanistan, India, New Zealand and Pakistan.