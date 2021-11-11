News

Pakistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Updates: Head-to-head stats, most runs, most wickets, records

Pakistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan and Australia will face off in the second semifinal of T20 WC 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dubai 11 November, 2021 06:11 IST

Australia and Pakistan will face off in the T20 World Cup semifinal for the second time after 2010.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dubai 11 November, 2021 06:11 IST

Pakistan and Australia will face off in the second semifinal of T20 WC 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

PAK vs NZ Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 23

Won: Pakistan - 13, Australia - 9, NR - 1

In T20 WC: Won: Pakistan - 3, Australia - 3

HS (PAK) vs AUS: 201

LS (PAK) vs AUS 74

HS (AUS) vs PAK: 196

LS (AUS) vs PAK: 89

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.

Kamran Akmal

Pakistan

366

2.

David Umar

Australia

348

3.

Umar Akmal

Pakistan

335

Rank

Best Bowlers

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.

Saeed Ajmal

Pakistan

19

2.

Mohammad Amir

Pakistan

17

3.

Umar Gul

Pakistan

16

 

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed

 

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :