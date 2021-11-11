T20 World Cup News News Pakistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Updates: Head-to-head stats, most runs, most wickets, records Pakistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan and Australia will face off in the second semifinal of T20 WC 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Team Sportstar Dubai 11 November, 2021 06:11 IST Australia and Pakistan will face off in the T20 World Cup semifinal for the second time after 2010. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Dubai 11 November, 2021 06:11 IST Pakistan and Australia will face off in the second semifinal of T20 WC 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. PAK vs NZ Head to HeadSpan: 2007-2021Matches: 23Won: Pakistan - 13, Australia - 9, NR - 1In T20 WC: Won: Pakistan - 3, Australia - 3HS (PAK) vs AUS: 201LS (PAK) vs AUS 74HS (AUS) vs PAK: 196LS (AUS) vs PAK: 89Stars of the fixture (overall)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Kamran AkmalPakistan3662.David UmarAustralia3483.Umar AkmalPakistan335RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Saeed AjmalPakistan 192.Mohammad AmirPakistan173.Umar GulPakistan 16 When and where to watch today's match?The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.Squads:Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh InglisPakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :