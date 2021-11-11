Pakistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Updates: Head-to-head stats, most runs, most wickets, records

Pakistan and Australia will face off in the second semifinal of T20 WC 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

PAK vs NZ Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 23

Won: Pakistan - 13, Australia - 9, NR - 1

In T20 WC: Won: Pakistan - 3, Australia - 3

HS (PAK) vs AUS: 201

LS (PAK) vs AUS 74

HS (AUS) vs PAK: 196

LS (AUS) vs PAK: 89

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Kamran Akmal Pakistan 366 2. David Umar Australia 348 3. Umar Akmal Pakistan 335 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Saeed Ajmal Pakistan 19 2. Mohammad Amir Pakistan 17 3. Umar Gul Pakistan 16

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.