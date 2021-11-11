Pakistan vs Australia LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: AUS vs PAK Predicted XI, Dream11 Fantasy team prediction

Pakistan will face Australia in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Here's a look at the predicted XI

PAK vs AUS PROBABLE PLAYING XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

PAK vs AUS DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – David Warner (c), Babar Azam (vc), Steve Smith, Shoaib Malik

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

Team Composition: PAK 6:5 AUS Credits left: 0.0

PAK vs AUS SQUADS

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

WIN PROBABILITY

Pakistan (51%)

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - PAK vs AUS?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and Australia will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.