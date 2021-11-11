T20 World Cup News News Pakistan vs Australia LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: AUS vs PAK Predicted XI, Dream11 Fantasy team prediction PAK vs AUS Semifinal 2, T20 World Cup 2021: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of T20 WC 2021 Australia vs Pakistan. Team Sportstar Dubai 11 November, 2021 11:39 IST Mohammad Rizwan (centre-right) and Shoaib Malik (centre-left) are doubtful starters for Pakistan against Australia after being hit by flu. - AP Team Sportstar Dubai 11 November, 2021 11:39 IST Pakistan will face Australia in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Here's a look at the predicted XIPAK vs AUS PROBABLE PLAYING XIPakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah AfridiAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.READ | Pakistan’s Rizwan, Malik suffering from ‘mild flu’ ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal - report READ | Pakistan vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Updates: Head-to-head stats, most runs, most wickets, records PAK vs AUS DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan Batters – David Warner (c), Babar Azam (vc), Steve Smith, Shoaib MalikAll-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Shadab KhanBowlers – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Hasan Ali, Haris RaufTeam Composition: PAK 6:5 AUS Credits left: 0.0ALSO READ T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal: Pakistan favourite against hungry Australia T20 World Cup: Hayden set for 'unusual' World Cup reunion with friend and rival Langer T20 World Cup: Australia captain Finch eyes ‘crucial’ battle with Afridi Bold, unflinching Pakistan at its marauding best in the T20 World Cup PAK vs AUS SQUADSPakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib MalikAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh InglisWIN PROBABILITYPakistan (51%)WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - PAK vs AUS?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and Australia will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :