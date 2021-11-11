Pakistan’s Rizwan, Malik suffering from ‘mild flu’ ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal - report

Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik are suffering from “mild flu” and could miss the T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia on Thursday, according to a report. Both players have tested negative for COVID-19.

“As with the rest of their squad, they have cleared regular COVID-19 testing through the tournament, including one a couple of days ago. That is part of the ICC’s policy to encourage teams to test as often as possible,” ESPNcricinfo reported.

The report stated that the two players woke up on Wednesday morning with “light flu and low fever” and were first advised to delay practice but were later allowed to give it a miss.

Pakistan has options as replacements if the need arises. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed can come in for Rizwan behind the stumps and Haider Ali can take the place of Malik.