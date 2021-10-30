Shamsi breaks record for most T20I wickets in calendar year

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi broke the record for most wickets in T20I during a Super 12 T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday.

LIVE BLOG | South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021: Shamsi removes Hasaranga to send SL into tailspin

Shamsi scalped his 32nd wicket of the year to break the record held by Uganda's Dinesh Nakrani (2021) and Australia's Andrew Tye (2018), who took 31 wickets.

The 31-year-old World No.1 ranked bowler finished with three wickets for 17 runs.