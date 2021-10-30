South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: de Kock return in focus as Proteas start favourite against SL

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

South Africa's five-match winning streak against Sri Lanka includes a 3-0 clean sweep in September. Quinton de Kock was the highest-scorer in the series with 153 runs from three matches, while left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin picked up the most wickets (5) and went at a stellar 4.75 runs per over.

Head-to-Head (Last five matches) South Africa won by 10 wickets (Colombo, Sep 2021) South Africa won by 9 wickets (Colombo, Sep 2021) South Africa won by 28 runs (Colombo, Sep 2021) South Africa won by 45 runs (Johannesburg, Mar 2019) South Africa won by 16 runs (Centurion, Mar 2019)

Head-to-head in T20Is

South Africa Sri Lanka 16 Matches 16 11 Won 05

T20 WCs: South Africa also has the wood over the Islanders in T20 World Cups with two wins from the three games the sides have played against each other in the tournament.

MATCH PREVIEW:

South Africa boasts of aggressive batters in Reeza Hendricks, Rassle van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and the ever-reliable David Miller, who can take any opposition attack apart on their day and Sri Lanka's would be no exception.

But all the South African batters would need to be wary of the wily Sri Lankan spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, who have bamboozled the opposition batters.

The South African bowling clicked in their game against West Indies with right-arm medium pacer Dwaine Pretorius claiming three wickets. It also has two of the best death bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, whose role would be crucial on Saturday afternoon.

An important role would be played for the Proteas by its spinners - Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi -, who would look to run through the talented but inconsistent Sri Lankan batting order.

South Africa is unlikely to tinker with their winning combination.

Sri Lanka will have to quickly put the seven-wicket hammering by Australia behind and need to start afresh.

For the Islanders, Charith Asalanka's form has been a positive. Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera, who got a start against Australia, would need to make it big against South Africa.

However, the constant failure of opener Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando, would be a cause of concern for the team management. The role of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who showed glimpses of his talent against Australia and flamboyant Wanindu Hasaranga, will also be crucial if Sri Lanka has to post or chase a big total.

The Sri Lankan pace trio of Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara looked off-coloured against Australia and it will have to bowl in the right areas to contain the South African batting.

While dew wouldn't have any impact on the game, the outcome would be crucial for both the outfits as they aims to qualify for the semifinals. -PTI

SQUADS: South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen Travelling reserves: Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, George Linde Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

