AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates: Playing XI Prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Team, Where to watch today's T20WC Super 12 match

Australia and South Africa lock horns in the first Super 12 fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi later today.

PREDICTED XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

READ | Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021 updates: Finch and Co. look for form against new-look Proteas

AUS vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (VC)

Batters – Steven Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Josh Hazlewood

Team Composition: AUS 4:7 SA Credits left: 1.5

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: South Africa test first up for out-of-form Australia

SQUADS

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

ALSO READ | AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and South Africa will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.