T20 World Cup News News AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates: Playing XI Prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Team, Where to watch today's T20WC Super 12 match T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11, Squad LIVE: A look at the predictions and squad list ahead of T20 WC SA vs AUS. Abu Dhabi 23 October, 2021 11:29 IST Australia and South Africa lock horns in the first Super 12 fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi later today.PREDICTED XIAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat CumminsSouth Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz ShamsiAUS vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (VC)Batters – Steven Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba BavumaAll-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine PretoriusBowlers – Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Josh HazlewoodTeam Composition: AUS 4:7 SA Credits left: 1.5SQUADSAustralia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam ZampaReserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel SamsSouth Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der DussenReserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams