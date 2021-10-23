T20 World Cup News News AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats Australia vs South Africa: AUS takes on SA in the first Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 23 October, 2021 07:56 IST Australia's Ashton Agar, centre, being congratulated by teammates during a Twenty20 World Cup warm-up match against India in Dubai on Wednesday. - AP Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 23 October, 2021 07:56 IST Aaron Finch's Australia takes on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the first Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday.The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Head-to-head statsThe two teams have met only once earlier in the tournament in 2012. Australia had won that outing in Colombo by eight wickets.In other Twenty20 international games, the Aussies enjoy a win ratio of 13:8 over the Proteas. One of their 22 contests had ended up getting abandoned.READ | T20 World Cup: South Africa test first up for out-of-form Australia Key players in AUS vs SA/SA vs AUSWith 457 runs, Australia's burly opener David Warner boasts incredible batting stats against South Africa. He is followed by Quinton de Kock (351) and Aaron Finch (295).Meanwhile, Finch's deputy Pat Cummins has the most wickets against the South Africans - 12. Ashton Agar (9) and Imran Tahir (8) are the second and third most successful bowlers respectively. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :