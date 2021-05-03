ICC Rankings: India retains second spot in T20 rankings, New Zealand takes top spot in ODIs

India retained the second place in the ICC Twenty20 team rankings but dropped a rung to third in the ODI chart following the annual update carried out on Monday.

India is trailing top-ranked England (277) by five rating points in the T20 team rankings.

During this period, England drew a three-match series against Pakistan 1-1, defeated Australia 2-1 and South Africa 3-0 before losing an away series to India by a 2-3 margin.

New Zealand has also gained in the annual T20I update, moving up from fifth to third after series wins over the West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh. Australia has moved the other way, down from third to fifth.

In other movements at the top of the T20I rankings table, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have gained one place each to reach eighth and ninth positions, respectively, while the West Indies has dropped two places to 10th.

According to the ICC, these updates eliminate results from 2017-18 and halve the weighting of matches played in 2019-20, which includes the 2019 World Cup.

In the annual update of the ODI Team rankings, India dropped a place to third behind Australia and new table toppers New Zealand.

The Kiwis have replaced reigning world champion England as the number one ranked side in the ODI rankings.

New Zealand, who defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in its only ODI series during the past year, have advanced two slots after gaining three rating points to reach an aggregate of 121.

Australia is second with 118 points while India and England are both on 115, with the former ahead on decimal points.

England's slip down to fourth position comes in the second annual update since it won the ICC Men’'s Cricket World Cup at Lord's in the summer of 2019.

In the past 12 months, England has suffered 1-2 series losses to Australia and India, as well as an ODI lost to Ireland.

The latest update, that rates all matches played since May 2020 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent, sees Australia move up two places from fourth to second and India drop one place to third. West Indies has overtaken Sri Lanka to ninth position.

The Netherlands has been allowed to retain its ranking despite only having played four ODIs during the new rating period, since its scheduled fixtures were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been no change of places in either format for Afghanistan, Pakistan or South Africa. Afghanistan is 10th in ODIs and seventh in T20Is, Pakistan is sixth in ODIs and fourth in T20Is while South Africa is fifth in ODIs and sixth in T20Is.

Despite the pandemic, 80 countries have played the requisite six T20Is over the past three years to remain in the rankings. Five countries have lost their ranking after the update -- Gambia, Ghana, Hungary, Sierra Leone and Sweden.

The annual update to the Test rankings will be carried out following the conclusion of the ongoing Pakistan-Zimbabwe series.