IPL 2021: KKR-RCB game rescheduled; Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive for COVID-19

The Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, has been postponed after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

In an official statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy and fast bowler Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19.

Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The medical team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, KKR has now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest.

READ| Cricket Australia: No charter flight plans for IPL players yet

The medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results.

Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel said a new date will be announced later in the day. "I have received a message from the BCCI CEO and the venue incharge that today's match is suspended and a new date will be announced later in the day," he told Sportstar.

READ| IPL 2021: KKR gears up for RCB challenge in attempt to salvage season

The IPL guidelines state that "close contact" of an affected person has to isolate for six days and return three negative tests in Days 1, 3 and 6.

The IPL had successfully hosted the Chennai and Mumbai leg before the cluster caravan format moved to Ahmedabad and Delhi.

The tournament is set to move to Kolkata to Eden Gardens from May 9.