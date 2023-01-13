Cricket

ILT20 2023 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch UAE T20 League Match 1 in India; telecast details, timings in IST

ILT20 2023: Here are the live telecast, streaming details, match timings for India ahead of the first match of International League T20 between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Friday.

Team Sportstar
13 January, 2023 15:30 IST
Rovman Powell and Sunil Narine will lead Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, respectively, in the first match of ILT20 2023 on Friday.

Rovman Powell and Sunil Narine will lead Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, respectively, in the first match of ILT20 2023 on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The inaugural edition of ILT20 (International League T20) - UAE’s franchise T20 tournament - will kickstart on Friday, January 13, with Dubai Capitals taking on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the tournament opener at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Where can I watch ILT20 first match live on TV in India?

The first match of ILT20 2023 between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be aired LIVE on the ZEE network (Zee Zest, Zee Zest HD, &FLIX, &FLIX HD, &PicturesHD, Zee Cinema, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Cinema Hindi, Zee Bangla, Zee Thirai).

Where can I watch ILT20 first match live online in India?

The first match of ILT20 2023 between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be streamed LIVE on the Zee5 website and app.

At what time will the first match of ILT20 start in India?

The first match of ILT20 2023 between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will begin at 8:15 PM IST.

Where will the first match of ILT20 be played?

The first match of ILT20 2023 between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Who are some of the notable players who will be in action in the first match of ILT20?

Dubai Capitals will be led by exlosive West Indies batter Rovman Powell and the team will also feature Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa - who are the only Indians taking part in the tournament. The Capitals squad also features former England captain Joe Root, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

Knight Riders, meanwhile, will be helmed by Sunil Narine and will be boosted by the presence of star all-rounder Andre Russell in its ranks. Irish opener Paul Stirling will give the team firepower at the top and Akeal Hosein and Ravi Rampaul will bolster the bowling department.

THE SQUADS
Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell  (WI) (c), Akif Raja, Fabian Allen (WI), Ravi Bopara (ENG), Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella (SL), Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Chamika Karunaratne (SL), Fred Klaassen (NED), Dan Lawrence (ENG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), George Munsey (SCO), Yusuf Pathan (IND), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Joe Root (ENG), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Isuru Udana (SL), Robin Uthappa (IND), Ollie White (NZ).
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (WI) (c), Charith Asalanka (SL), Ali Khan (USA), Marchant de Lange (SA), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Connor Esterhuizen (SA), Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover (NED), Akeal Hosein (WI), Colin Ingram (SA), Lahiru Kumara (SL), Kennar Lewis (WI), Treveen Mathew (SL), Matiullah Khan, Ravi Rampaul (WI), Raymon Reifer (WI), Andre Russell (WI), Sabir Ali, Paul Stirling (IRE), Zawar Farid.

