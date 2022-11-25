Imran Khwaja reappointed as ICC deputy chair

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has reappointed Imran Khwaja as deputy chair for a two-year term.

Khwaja currently holds an associate member director position on the Board having been re-elected at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2022. Khwaja was first elected to the ICC Board in 2008 and has served as Deputy Chair since 2017.

Earlier this month, Greg Barclay was re-elected unopposed as the independent chair of the ICC. Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the Board reaffirmed its full support of him to continue as Chair for a further two years.