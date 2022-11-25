Cricket

Imran Khwaja reappointed as ICC deputy chair

Khwaja currently holds an associate member director position on the Board having been re-elected at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2022.

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 19:36 IST
25 November, 2022 19:36 IST
FILE PHOTO: Khwaja was first elected to the ICC Board in 2008 and has served as Deputy Chair since 2017.

FILE PHOTO: Khwaja was first elected to the ICC Board in 2008 and has served as Deputy Chair since 2017. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Khwaja currently holds an associate member director position on the Board having been re-elected at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2022.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has reappointed Imran Khwaja as deputy chair for a two-year term.

Khwaja currently holds an associate member director position on the Board having been re-elected at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2022. Khwaja was first elected to the ICC Board in 2008 and has served as Deputy Chair since 2017.

Earlier this month, Greg Barclay was re-elected unopposed as the independent chair of the ICC. Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the Board reaffirmed its full support of him to continue as Chair for a further two years.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us